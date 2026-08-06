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Heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm expected in several areas
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Heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm expected in several areas
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Rainy and windy conditions over the southwestern parts of the island are expected to intensify from today (06) as the active southwest monsoon strengthens, with the conditions likely to persist over the next few days, according to the Department of Meteorology.

 

The Met. Department noted that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North Western provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, where cloudy skies are also expected to prevail.

 

Heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm is forecast at some areas in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Galle districts.

 

Meanwhile, a few showers or thundershowers may occur after 2:00 p.m. in the Ampara, Batticaloa and Monaragala districts.

 

Strong winds of 40-50 kmph are also expected at times over the North Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North Western provinces.

 

The Department of Meteorology has urged the general public to take necessary precautions to reduce the risk of damage from localized strong winds and lightning associated with thundershowers.

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