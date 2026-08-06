Indian Foreign Secretary concludes Sri Lanka visit

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri concluded his official visit to Sri Lanka and departed the island last evening (Aug. 5), following a series of high-level meetings with the country's political leadership.

According to the Indian High Commission in Colombo, the visit provided an opportunity to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and reaffirm the strength of the multifaceted partnership between India and Sri Lanka.

During the visit, Misri called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, with discussions focusing on issues of mutual interest and the progress of key bilateral projects, including Indian-assisted development initiatives in Sri Lanka.

Following the meeting, the two sides exchanged agreements on Indian Rupee (INR)-denominated Lines of Credit worth USD 350 million, forming part of India's USD 450 million reconstruction package extended in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. The credit facilities are expected to support reconstruction, infrastructure development and procurement requirements.

The Indian Foreign Secretary also held talks with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, during which the two sides reaffirmed the people-centric foundation of India-Sri Lanka ties and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in priority areas.

Misri also met Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa to discuss regional developments and opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, technology, development and people-to-people exchanges.

In separate meetings, he held discussions with leaders of Tamil political parties from the Northern and Eastern provinces and leaders of Sri Lankan Muslim political parties. The talks focused on political developments, devolution, the welfare of the Sri Lankan Tamil community, and Indian development cooperation projects in Sri Lanka.

The Indian High Commission said the visit reinforced the close and multifaceted partnership between India and Sri Lanka.