Heavy showers above 100 mm expected in parts of the island

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts tomorrow (31), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Heavy rainfalls above 100 mm are likely at some places, and a few showers may occur in the North-Central Province, the Met. Department said.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other areas of the island, it added.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over the Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Central provinces and in the Rathnapura, Monaragala, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.