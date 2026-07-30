Fleming new England Test coach with Root captain

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming has been appointed as England Test coach, with Joe Root returning as captain.

Fleming, 53, has never previously worked as head coach of a national team but he led Chennai Super Kings to a record five Indian Premier League titles during his 17-year tenure as head coach.

Previous Test coach Brendon McCullum was fired earlier this month following a string of poor results and several off-field incidents, but remains in charge of England's white-ball sides.

Root, 35, whose first spell as Test captain was between 2017 and 2022, captained England to a record 27 Test wins in 65 matches.

Fleming said he was "incredibly excited" to be taking on the role as Test coach.

"It's one of the most prestigious coaching positions in world cricket and I am honoured to be appointed," he added.

Fleming will not be in charge for the Test series against Pakistan, which begins on 19 August. Assistant coach Marcus Trescothick will be the interim head coach.

Fleming will spend time with his family in New Zealand before flying to the UK later this summer to begin preparations for the South Africa Test tour in December.

Root said taking on the captain's role alongside Fleming was a "huge motivator".

He added: "[Fleming] has proved over a long period of time that he is an exceptional leader with a great knowledge of the game, and I am looking forward to working with him and helping to build a winning environment."

Source: BBC

--Agencies