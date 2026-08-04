IAJ calls on Sri Lanka to reconsider judges’ retirement age amendment

The International Association of Judges (IAJ), the world's largest global organization representing national judges' associations, has called on the Sri Lankan Government to reconsider its proposed constitutional amendment to extend the retirement age of Supreme Court and Court of Appeal judges by two years.

Issuing a statement, the IAJ said it shares the serious concerns already raised by the Judicial Service Association of Sri Lanka and the Commonwealth Lawyers Association regarding the proposed legislation.

The association stressed that its concerns are not about the concept of changing the mandatory retirement age of judges, but rather “the timing of and the manner of introduction of, and the widely perceived reason for this proposed legislation, that causes us to be very concerned.”

According to the IAJ, constitutional amendments affecting the judiciary should be introduced through a reasoned, principled, consultative and transparent process, rather than through what it described as an arbitrary and ad hoc announcement. It warned that failing to follow such a process could threaten judicial independence.

The IAJ also expressed concern over the widespread perception that the proposed legislation is intended to benefit one or more specific judicial officers. It stated that even if this was not the Government's intention, such perceptions undermine public confidence in the independence of the judiciary, according to the statement.

Accordingly, the organization urged the Sri Lankan Government to reconsider the legislation in its current form, citing the need to safeguard judicial independence and uphold the rule of law.

The IAJ, founded in Salzburg, Austria, in 1953, represents 93 national associations of judges across five continents.