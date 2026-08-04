Death toll from Venezuela June earthquakes tops 6,000

The death toll from twin earthquakes which ​struck Venezuela in June ‌has risen to 6,125, according to figures released ​by top lawmaker Jorge ​Rodriguez on Monday.

Nearly 61,000 ⁠people were attended to ​at hospitals, the graphic ​published by Rodriguez on Telegram showed, adding that 16.5% of ​the debris generated ​by the quakes had been removed.

Acting ‌President ⁠Delcy Rodriguez, who is backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, has defended ​the ​government's ⁠response amid criticism that military personnel and ​other officials arrived ​late ⁠and have done little to help victims of ⁠the ​quake, including people ​who were trapped in the rubble.

Source: Reuters

-Agencies