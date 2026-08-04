Sri Lanka records slight decline in tourist arrivals in July

Sri Lanka has recorded a slight decline in foreign tourist arrivals in July 2026, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

A total of 196,845 international tourists had visited the country during the month, marking a 1.7% decrease compared to July 2025.

According to the latest figures, India remained the largest source market, with 44,547 arrivals, accounting for 26% of total tourist arrivals in July.

The United Kingdom ranked second with 21,834 visitors, followed by the Netherlands with 12,493, China with 12,336, and France with 10,102 arrivals during the month.

Meanwhile, the total number of tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka from January 1 to July 31, 2026, reached 1,343,418, the SLTDA said.