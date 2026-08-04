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36 arrested in islandwide crackdown on illegal fishing activities
Aug 04, 202608:41 AM
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36 arrested in islandwide crackdown on illegal fishing activities
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A series of operations targeting illegal fishing activities, conducted over the period from 16 to 31 July 2026, resulted in the apprehension of thirty-six individuals.

 

In a coordinated operation carried out by the Navy and the Police on 16 July 2026 at the Salpearu coastal area in Nilaveli, four individuals were arrested for engaging in fishing activities using winches and tractors, in violation of fisheries regulations. Two tractors used in the illegal operation were also taken into custody.

 

Separately, naval operations conducted from 17 to 31 July across coastal waters resulted in the apprehension of a further thirty-two individuals for engaging in illegal fishing practices. During these operations, naval personnel also seized seventeen dinghies and one cab used in the unlawful activities, according to the Sri Lanka Navy.

 

The operations were carried out by the Eastern, Northern, North Central and Northwestern Naval Commands, covering the coastal areas of Salpearu, Thuduwa, Pigeon Island, Sudaikuda, Alampil, Chilawaththai, Kaddaikaadu Kevil in Jaffna, Vankalapadu in Talaimannar and Ippantivu off Kalpitiya.

 

The suspects, fishing boats, vehicles, prohibited fishing equipment and the seized sea cucumbers were handed over to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources offices in Kuchchaveli, Cod Bay, Muthur, Mullaitivu, Jaffna, Mannar and Puttalam for onward legal proceedings.

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