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Yoshitha & Karannagoda ordered to appear before Colombo HC upon summons
Aug 04, 202610:08 AM
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Yoshitha & Karannagoda ordered to appear before Colombo HC upon summons
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Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son Yoshitha Rajapaksa and former Navy Commander, Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda to present themselves before the Colombo High Court when they receive such summons.

 

The order was issued when a complaint filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against the two suspects was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama today (04).

 

Both Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Wasantha Karannagoda appeared before the court during the hearing, Ada Derana reporter said.

 

Accordingly, after considering the submissions made by the Bribery Commission, the Magistrate issued the order.

 

Officials appearing for the Bribery Commission informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that indictments have been filed before the Colombo High Court against suspects Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Wasantha Karannagoda.

 

During the hearing, President’s Counsel Shavindra Fernando, appearing for suspect Wasantha Karannagoda, informed the court that he had learned about the filing of charges against his client through social media.

 

Meanwhile, the lawyer appearing for Yoshitha Rajapaksa requested the court to temporarily ease the existing overseas travel ban imposed on his client, stating that he needed to travel abroad to participate in a business conference.

 

However, the Magistrate stated that since the Bribery Commission had already filed indictments against the suspect before the High Court, it is impossible to issue any orders regarding the matter.

 

Subsequently, Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama ordered Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Wasantha Karannagoda to appear before the Colombo High Court upon receiving notices.

 

The Magistrate also decided to conclude the proceedings against the two suspects before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

 

The Bribery Commission had previously arrested and produced the suspects before court over allegations that Yoshitha Rajapaksa was recruited to the Sri Lanka Navy in 2006 as an Executive Cadet without fulfilling the required qualifications, and that he was sent for a training course at the Royal Naval College in the United Kingdom using state funds, bypassing established procedures, constituting an offence of corruption.

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