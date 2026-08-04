Teacher-Principal trade unions to stage protest today

Teacher-principal trade unions have decided to hold a protest today (04) based on several demands, including the resolution of salary anomalies.

The General Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) Joseph Stalin stated that the protest will be held this afternoon in front of the Ministry of Education.

He pointed out that sufficient attention was not given to the salary anomalies affecting teachers and principals during discussions held with the President prior to the presentation of the Budget.

Furthermore, he stated that nearly 100,000 teachers have been affected due to delays in teacher promotions, while the introduction of an examination system in place of modular assessments has created several challenges.

He also emphasized that the excessive paperwork imposed on teachers has placed a significant burden on them, adding that the Ministry of Education has so far failed to provide adequate solutions to the issues affecting the principal service.