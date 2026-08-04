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WhatsApp is testing a new folder for messages from large businesses
Aug 04, 202610:42 AM
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WhatsApp is testing a new folder for messages from large businesses
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During Meta’s Q2 2026 earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg said that other revenue in the family of apps segment crossed $1 billion, largely thanks to WhatsApp paid messaging and subscriptions.

 

As more businesses use WhatsApp to reach consumers, users’ inboxes often get cluttered, making it hard to find personal and group messages. Meta is now trying out a new feature where it will place messages from larger businesses like banks or airlines in a separate folder, TechCrunch has learned exclusively.

 

When a user receives a message from a large business, WhatsApp will automatically move that message to a new “Offers & Updates” folder after a set number of hours. The company said it is testing different durations, up to 24 hours, to move messages to a new folder.

 

Users who prefer their messages to be on the timeline can turn this setting off. However, they don’t control when messages are moved automatically.

 

Meta said that with this feature, messages like discount codes and delivery updates are out of the inbox in a few hours, and the main chat timeline feels less cluttered. For businesses, this means that users can look for their messages in a specific folder rather than getting lost in all chats.

 

WhatsApp is starting to test this feature with select partners using its WhatsApp Business Platform, and will look to expand based on observations. At the moment, small businesses and individual accounts using WhatsApp Business are exempt from this feature. WhatsApp said it could explore moving business messages from small businesses to the new “Offers & Updates” folder in the future.

 

In the last few years, WhatsApp has taken steps to reduce business message spam. In 2024, it started allowing users to unsubscribe from marketing messages from brands. 

 

Last year, it put a curb on the number of broadcast messages businesses and individuals can send in a time frame. In October 2025, it went one step further and limited the number of messages businesses could send without getting a response from users. The company has fully rolled out the first two features while it is still iterating on the third feature.

 

Despite these steps, the WhatsApp inbox can feel chaotic. From my own experience, there have been days when I have cleared unread messages at the start of the day only to end with more than 30-40 unread messages. Even at the time of writing, more than half of my unread messages were business communications. I am not alone in feeling this.

 

The new feature might reduce the clutter a little, but it won’t be effective until users have control over filtering out messages from the main inbox.

 

WhatsApp made its AI business agents available globally in June, with more than 1 million businesses already using them. 

 

During the earnings call, Zuckerberg mentioned Brazil’s car rental company Movida and said that it has seen an uptick in conversions and customer support issue handling through AI agents. In the coming months, we could see more businesses use AI within WhatsApp for sales, marketing, and support use cases. 

 

A chat app with over 3 billion users must strike a balance between personal and business messages before it becomes a vehicle for AI spam.

 

Source: TechCrunch

-Agencies 

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