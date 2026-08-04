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Court orders CIABOC to submit investigation progress report on Prasanna Ranatunga case
Aug 04, 202611:01 AM
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Court orders CIABOC to submit investigation progress report on Prasanna Ranatunga case
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The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) to submit a progress report on the investigations conducted against former Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, who has been produced before court over corruption charges, on October 20.

 

The case was taken up today (04) before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama. During the proceedings, CIABOC submitted a progress report regarding the ongoing investigations to the court, said Ada Derana reporter.

 

Appearing on behalf of the suspect, President’s Counsel Anil Silva informed the court that his client requires visas to travel to Germany and Dubai, and requested permission for him to retain custody of the passport that had been released on bail.

 

Accordingly, the Chief Magistrate granted permission for the suspect to retain the relevant passport in his possession, as previously ordered.

 

Thereafter, the Chief Magistrate ordered CIABOC to submit a report outlining the progress of the investigations to the court on October 20.

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