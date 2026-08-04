Upper Kotmale Reservoir spill gate opened amid heavy rainfall

Engineers in charge of the Upper Kotmale Reservoir have stated that one spill gate of the reservoir has been opened early this morning (04) due to continued heavy rainfall in the reservoir's catchment areas.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has advised residents living along both banks of the Kotmale Oya downstream of the reservoir dam to remain vigilant, as the remaining spill gates will open automatically if heavy rainfall continues in the Upper Kotmale catchment areas.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the water flow of St. Clair's and Devon Falls has also increased significantly due to the heavy rainfall affecting the area.