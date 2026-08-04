Watawala records 661 mm of rainfall over four days amid adverse weather

A total of approximately 661 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the Watawala area over the past four days, according to Senior Scientist Dr. Wasantha Senadheera of the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO), commenting on the prevailing weather conditions.

He said that 204 mm of rainfall was recorded in Watawala yesterday (03) alone, making it the highest rainfall recorded in the country for the day.

Dr. Senadheera further noted that the Ambagamuwa Divisional Secretariat Division received between 150 mm and 500 mm of rainfall over the past three days.

He explained that, due to the impacts of global climate change, intense rainfall occurring within a short period has become increasingly common.

However, he stressed that the current weather situation cannot be compared to the conditions experienced during the Cyclone Ditwah period, noting that significantly higher rainfall was recorded during that event.

With heavy rainfall continuing in the central highlands, the risk of landslides and earth slips has increased.

Accordingly, authorities have urged residents living in landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant and closely follow official weather advisories.