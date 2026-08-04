Govt mulls 1-year service extension for senior police officers with clean records

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala has stated that attention has been drawn to the possibility of granting a one-year service extension to police officers with a record of good conduct who have reached the age of 60.

The Minister made this statement in Parliament while responding to a question raised by the Opposition regarding existing vacancies within the Police Department.

He stated that 10,000 personnel from the Civil Security Department have been attached to the police service, of whom 6,000 have already assumed duties.

The Minister further acknowledged the shortage of human resources within the Police Department, adding that all necessary measures are being taken to address the issue and reduce the heavy workload faced, particularly by lower-ranking police officers.