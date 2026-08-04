Sri Lanka sees 4.84% rise in overseas job departures in July

The number of Sri Lankans departing for overseas employment has increased by 4.84% in July 2026 compared to June, according to the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE).

A total of 25,622 Sri Lankans left for foreign employment in July, marking the highest monthly figure recorded so far this year. In comparison, 24,440 workers departed for overseas jobs in June.

The Bureau attributed the growing interest in overseas employment to agreements signed by the government with Israel, South Korea and Japan.

Accordingly, 2,521 Sri Lankans left for Israel, 1,618 for South Korea and 79 for Japan during July.

Meanwhile, airline tickets were presented yesterday (03) at the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment to 14 young Sri Lankans who secured jobs in Japan's manufacturing, construction, caregiving and agriculture sectors.

The SLBFE also reported that Sri Lankan migrant workers remitted USD 4.6 billion to the country during the first six months of 2026, from January to June.