Namal Rajapaksa urges govt to ensure fair paddy prices for farmers

The National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa, has stated that the government must take immediate measures to ensure a fair price for paddy farmers’ produce.

He made these remarks in an official statement issued regarding the challenges faced by farmers.

Namal Rajapaksa stated that farmers who come forward to voice their concerns are being unfairly labelled, while their demands for fair paddy prices are being disregarded. He further claimed that farmers are not receiving fertilizer on time and that rice imports continue during the harvesting season despite previous assurances that imports would be discontinued.

He noted that, as a result, consumers, including those in urban areas, are also unable to purchase rice at a reasonable price.

The SLPP MP stated that farmers recently requested a purchase price of Rs. 140 per kilogram for Nadu paddy. He alleged that farmers had previously been subjected to insulting remarks when raising concerns about their livelihoods.

He further stated that before assuming office, Agriculture Minister Anura Karunaratne had called for a purchase price of Rs. 154 per kilogram of paddy, but that the government has now claimed such a price cannot be offered. He also alleged that the Agriculture Minister has responded with threats when farmers demand fair prices.

Namal Rajapaksa said that during former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s tenure, fertilizer was provided at a subsidized price of Rs. 350 per 50-kilogram bag and a guaranteed price was maintained for paddy. He added that paddy purchases were carried out through the Paddy Marketing Board, which helped regulate rice prices.

He acknowledged that a policy mistake occurred during the previous government’s introduction of organic fertilizer but claimed that the current administration has failed to establish an effective mechanism for purchasing paddy.

He further alleged that although the President had pledged not to act according to the demands of rice mill owners, the government later increased the controlled rice price by Rs. 10 during discussions with mill owners.

Namal Rajapaksa also stated that the rising cost of living and increasing tax burden have placed significant pressure on citizens, adding that the government must present a clear programme to address the concerns of farmers and the public without delay.