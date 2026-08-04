Sri Lanka’s dengue cases near 87,000 as Gampaha records highest infections

The National Dengue Control Unit has stated that the number of dengue cases reported during the year so far is nearing 87,000.

Accordingly, the Unit noted that, as of yesterday (03), the total number of dengue cases reported across Sri Lanka had risen to 86,947.

A total of 1,598 dengue cases have been recorded so far in August.

At present, the highest number of dengue cases has been reported from the Gampaha District, which accounts for 21.24% of the total cases.

Meanwhile, 17,187 dengue cases have been reported from the Colombo District, while 6,082 cases have been recorded in the Kandy District.

To date, 62 dengue-related deaths have been reported, representing a case fatality rate of 0.07%.