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Security review launched at Southern Province prisons following intelligence reports
Aug 04, 202607:24 PM
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Security review launched at Southern Province prisons following intelligence reports
Mobitel Inner

An emergency security committee meeting was held under the patronage of Southern Province Governor Prof. Susiripala Manawadu to review and strengthen security at prisons across the Southern Province.

 

The meeting was convened following intelligence reports concerning the security situation at prisons in the province.

 

During the meeting, officials reviewed intelligence indicating possible attempts to incite unrest at prisons in the Southern Province similar to the recent incidents reported at the Negombo and Mahara prisons.

 

Discussions focused on measures required to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of prison staff, inmates, and prison facilities.

 

Following the discussions, it was decided to assess the security arrangements at the Boossa, Galle, Matara, Agunukolapelessa and Weerawila prisons and implement any additional security measures deemed necessary.

 

The committee also decided to establish a rapid response mechanism to enable authorities to respond immediately in the event of any emergency situation.

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