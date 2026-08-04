header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
New Commission launched to resolve public sector salary and pension issues
Aug 04, 202608:05 PM
Google NewsAdd on Google
New Commission launched to resolve public sector salary and pension issues
Mobitel Inner

The newly established Public Officers’ Salaries and Pensions Commission commenced operations today (4) in Colombo, under the patronage of Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government Prof. Chandana Abeyratne.

 

The Commission was established following a proposal made by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in the 2026 Budget and was officially gazetted through Extraordinary Gazette No. 2494/05 dated June 22, 2026.

 

The 15-member Commission is headed by former Ministry Secretary Ashoka Peiris as Chairman, while Nalaka Disanayake has been appointed as its Secretary.

 

The Commission has been mandated to recommend solutions to long-standing issues related to public sector salaries and pensions, improve professionalism within the public service, and propose structural reforms to modernise public administration in line with technological advancements and global trends, according to the President’s Media Division.

 

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Minister Prof. Chandana Abeyratne said this was the first time in Sri Lanka that a dedicated commission had been appointed to examine pension-related issues affecting retired public officers.

 

He said salary anomalies in the public service had remained unresolved for more than two decades due to the absence of a comprehensive and scientific mechanism to address the concerns, the PMD said.

 

The Minister noted that previous efforts to resolve issues affecting individual sectors had often created difficulties for other groups within the public service, stressing the need for a broader framework covering all public officers.

 

He said salary revisions introduced by the government are being implemented in three stages from January 1, 2025, with the final phase scheduled for January 1, 2027. The revised salary structure will also apply to public officers who retired on or after January 1, 2025, he added.

 

Prof. Abeyratne further said the Government is committed to strengthening the public service and creating a more efficient, citizen-centred administrative system.

 

He also announced that public sector recruitment, which had been suspended since 2020, has resumed, with Cabinet approval granted for the recruitment of 120,000 new public servants.

 

Deputy Minister of Labour Mahinda Jayasinghe said salary anomalies had been discussed for many years without a lasting solution being introduced. He expressed confidence that the newly appointed Commission would address the concerns through a comprehensive and evidence-based approach.

 

The Commission will accept submissions from trade unions, professional organisations and members of the public for a period of two months from today. A trilingual notice outlining the submission process will be published in newspapers on Friday, the PMD added.

 

The inaugural event was attended by Commission Chairman Ashoka Peiris, Secretary Nalaka Disanayake, Deputy Minister of Public Administration Ruwan Senarathna, MP Chandana Sooriyarachchi, public officials, trade union representatives and other invitees.

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
Ex-MP warns proposed extension of judges' retirement age risks sparking youth unrest

Ex-MP warns proposed extension of judges' retirement age risks sparking youth unrest

Adverse weather claims eight lives, affects over 16,000 people islandwide

Adverse weather claims eight lives, affects over 16,000 people islandwide

Eight dead, over 11,000 affected by adverse weather Heavy rains expected after Thursday: Met. Dept.

Eight dead, over 11,000 affected by adverse weather Heavy rains expected after Thursday: Met. Dept.

Parliament heats up over judges’ retirement age 22A draft will be gazetted shortly: Justice Minister

Parliament heats up over judges’ retirement age 22A draft will be gazetted shortly: Justice Minister

“Chief Prelates did not oppose judicial reforms” Govt seeks to increase retirement age of all judges

“Chief Prelates did not oppose judicial reforms” Govt seeks to increase retirement age of all judges

Thai, Sri Lankan cultures celebrated at Thai festival 2026 held in Colombo

Thai, Sri Lankan cultures celebrated at Thai festival 2026 held in Colombo

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Lassana Flora