Suresh Sallay Detention Case: Appeals Court to consider intervening petitions on Thursday

The Court of Appeal today (04) ordered that further consideration of intervening petitions filed in connection with former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay’s petition challenging his detention under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) be taken up on August 6.

The intervening petitions were considered before a bench comprising Court of Appeal President Justice Rohantha Abeysooriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando, Ada Derana reporter said.

The petitions were filed by several parties seeking permission to intervene and make submissions regarding Sallay’s challenge against his detention.

During the hearing, President’s Counsel Sanjeewa Jayawardena, appearing for Suresh Sallay, informed court that he had no objection to the intervening petitions being considered. He also said he welcomed the petition filed by Archbishop of Colombo His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith opposing Sallay’s application.

However, Deputy Solicitor General Suharshi Herath, appearing for the respondents including Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director Shani Abeysekara, objected to the consideration of the intervening petitions.

She argued that previous judicial decisions indicated that the petitions could not be permitted.

The Court of Appeal President Justice Rohantha Abeysooriya said the court would also consider the submissions of the intervening petitioners and noted that all petitions filed both in support of and against former SIS Director’s application would be heard.

The judge requested counsel to limit their submissions to ten minutes.

President’s Counsel Manohara de Silva, appearing for a group including Convener of the National Patriotic Movement Dr. Gunadasa Amarasekara, claimed that the detention order issued against Suresh Sallay under the PTA was unlawful.

He alleged that no evidence had been presented before court linking Sallay to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks and questioned whether a fair investigation could be conducted under the current circumstances.

Meanwhile, President’s Counsel Udaya Gamage, appearing for another intervening petitioner, the Patriotic People’s Movement, argued that the PTA should not be used to harass individuals and alleged that the legislation should not be misused by investigators.

He also referred to a recent Supreme Court ruling involving the arrest of activist Wasantha Mudalige, stating that the judgment had emphasised that the PTA cannot be abused.

The Court of Appeal subsequently postponed further consideration of the intervening petitions until August 6.

Eight parties, including Ven. Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero and the Patriotic National Movement, have filed petitions supporting Suresh Sallay’s application, while Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has filed a petition opposing it.