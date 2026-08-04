header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
Indian vessel sinks after Red Sea attack off Yemen, all 14 crew rescued
Aug 04, 202609:08 PM
Google NewsAdd on Google
Indian vessel sinks after Red Sea attack off Yemen, all 14 crew rescued
Mobitel Inner

An Indian vessel sank after coming under attack in the Red Sea by an explosives-laden boat off Yemen’s western coast, with all 14 crew members rescued, Yemen's government-aligned National Resistance Forces announced on Tuesday.

 

The forces' December 2 news agency said the Faize Noore Oliya was attacked while sailing about 13 nautical miles south of Al Hudaydah, in the Red Sea, causing it to sink.

 

The agency did not give details about the circumstances of the attack or identify the party responsible.

 

It said the Yemeni Navy and Coast Guard carried out a joint rescue operation that saved all 14 crew members, including 13 Indian sailors and one Yemeni.

 

No casalties were recorded, and the crew members were transferred to a safe location where they received medical assistance, the report added.

 

The outlet did not specify the vessel's flag or ownership, identifying it only as an Indian ship. No group had claimed responsibility for the attack as of 1415GMT.

 

The National Resistance Forces are deployed along Yemen's western coast near the Bab al-Mandab Strait and are led by Tareq Saleh, a member of the Presidential Leadership Council.

 

The incident comes amid renewed threats to maritime navigation in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait following a resurgence of attacks on commercial vessels last month.

 

On July 20, the Houthi group announced what it described as a “naval blockade” on Saudi Arabia. Riyadh warned that it would respond firmly to any threat targeting its vessels.

 

The Bab al-Mandab Strait is a strategic waterway linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea. Al Hudaydah, which is controlled by the Houthis, lies on the eastern coast of the Red Sea near major international shipping lanes.

 

– with Agencies inputs --

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
Ex-MP warns proposed extension of judges' retirement age risks sparking youth unrest

Ex-MP warns proposed extension of judges' retirement age risks sparking youth unrest

Adverse weather claims eight lives, affects over 16,000 people islandwide

Adverse weather claims eight lives, affects over 16,000 people islandwide

Eight dead, over 11,000 affected by adverse weather Heavy rains expected after Thursday: Met. Dept.

Eight dead, over 11,000 affected by adverse weather Heavy rains expected after Thursday: Met. Dept.

Parliament heats up over judges’ retirement age 22A draft will be gazetted shortly: Justice Minister

Parliament heats up over judges’ retirement age 22A draft will be gazetted shortly: Justice Minister

“Chief Prelates did not oppose judicial reforms” Govt seeks to increase retirement age of all judges

“Chief Prelates did not oppose judicial reforms” Govt seeks to increase retirement age of all judges

Thai, Sri Lankan cultures celebrated at Thai festival 2026 held in Colombo

Thai, Sri Lankan cultures celebrated at Thai festival 2026 held in Colombo

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Lassana Flora