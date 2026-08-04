Six Tamil-speaking parties brief Indian High Commissioner on key concerns

The Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha has met representatives of six Tamil-speaking political parties following a request from the parties.

In a post on X, the High Commissioner said the group briefed him on matters of concern to them and their various engagements, including meetings held with Sri Lankan leadership.

He said discussions also covered ongoing India-Sri Lanka projects and other areas of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was held as part of engagements between the Indian High Commission and political representatives in Sri Lanka.