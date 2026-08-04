Demining programme to be accelerated under Housing Ministry

A discussion aimed at expediting the demining programme implemented under the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Water Supply was held today (04) at the Parliament complex under the chairmanship of Housing, Construction and Water Supply Minister Dr. Susil Ranasinghe.

Deputy Minister of Defence (Retired) Major General Aruna Jayasekara, Army Commander Lieutenant General Nilantha Premaratne, and the Director of the National Demining Programme were among those who participated in the meeting.

The discussion focused on increasing the number of trained military personnel deployed for demining operations to 500 and providing the necessary resources and support required to accelerate the clearance process.

The programme, which is currently recognised as one of the most successful demining initiatives in the world, is expected to be further expedited with the aim of declaring Sri Lanka a landmine-free country within the next few years.