Company fined Rs. 100,000 for storing expired Ayurvedic medicines and cosmetics

A private company in Colombo 13 has been fined Rs. 100,000 by the Maligakanda Magistrate's Court for storing expired Ayurvedic medicines, cosmetics and other consumer products.

The court also ordered the immediate destruction of the seized stock.

The case had been filed against the owner of the company on five charges for violating the provisions of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act by storing expired imported Ayurvedic medicines for sale along with other goods, failing to maintain records relating to the disposal of expired products, and possessing Ayurvedic medicines, scented soaps and cosmetic products that did not carry the maximum retail price or the importer's details.

The charges were filed following a special raid conducted by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) on May 20, during which officials recovered more than 640 expired Ayurvedic capsules and tablets from the company's premises.

During the raid, officers also uncovered more than 280 soaps, shampoos, cosmetics, empty cosmetic containers and other products that lacked the required labels and mandatory information. Nearly 920 items were sealed during the operation.

When the case was taken up before the Maligakanda Magistrate's Court yesterday (04), the company and its director pleaded guilty to all five charges.

The court subsequently imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on each of the two defendants for each of the five charges, bringing the total fine to Rs. 100,000.

The court further ordered the immediate destruction of the seized medicines, cosmetics and other products.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Affairs Authority urged the public to report traders selling expired medicines, substandard cosmetic products or goods without the mandatory product information by contacting the 1977 hotline during office hours.