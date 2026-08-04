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Five dead, over 1,000 families affected by adverse weather in Nuwara Eliya
Aug 04, 202601:39 PM
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Five dead, over 1,000 families affected by adverse weather in Nuwara Eliya
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A total of five individuals have died while one remains missing owing to the prevailing adverse weather conditions in the Nuwara Eliya District. 

 

Furthermore, 1,091 families in the district have been affected by bad weather in recent days, District Secretary Thushari Tennakoon said. 

 

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat today (04), the District Secretary said that the severe weather conditions in the district have now eased to some extent.

 

District Secretary Thushari Tennakoon stated that a total of 3,951 individuals from 1,091 families have been affected by the adverse weather conditions and a total of 2,195 people from 523 families are currently staying at 20 temporary shelters in the Nuwara Eliya District, while 224 individuals have sought refuge at relatives’ homes.

 

The District Secretary further said that two houses have been destroyed and 90 houses partially damaged due to the disasters that occurred in the Nuwara Eliya District. 

 

She further added that authorities will take steps to return affected residents to their homes once floodwaters recede.  

 

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