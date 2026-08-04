Advisory issued for strong winds

The Department of Meteorology has issued an “Amber” advisory for strong winds affecting the North-Central, North-Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and the Trincomalee district.

The advisory, issued today (04), will remain in effect until 11.30 a.m. tomorrow (05).

According to the Department of Meteorology, strong winds of about 40–50 kmph can be expected at times over the North-Central, North-Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and in the Trincomalee district due to the active south-west monsoonal condition.

The general public has been advised to remain vigilant and pay attention to future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.