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House arrest proposed as alternative to ease prison overcrowding
Aug 04, 202602:35 PM
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House arrest proposed as alternative to ease prison overcrowding
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The government has initiated the process of introducing legislation to allow suspects and convicted persons to be placed under house arrest as an alternative to remand custody or imprisonment in suitable cases, in a move aimed at addressing prison overcrowding.

 

The Legal Draftsman has commenced preparing a Bill following policy approval granted by the Cabinet to establish provisions for home detention as an alternative remand custody.

 

The Cabinet of Ministers, at its meeting held on June 23, 2025, approved a proposal presented by the Minister of Justice and National Integration to further review the draft legislation prepared by the Legal Draftsman.

 

During the review process, additional provisions required to be included in the proposed Bill were identified. The Cabinet of Ministers has accordingly approved the Minister’s proposal to instruct the Legal Draftsman to expedite the completion of the draft by incorporating the necessary provisions.

 

The proposed legislation is expected to provide a legal framework for the use of house arrest in appropriate cases, reducing pressure on the country’s prison system while ensuring judicial supervision.

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