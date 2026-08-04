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Pakistan Women avoid T20I sweep with four-wicket win over Sri Lanka
Aug 04, 202602:38 PM
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Pakistan Women avoid T20I sweep with four-wicket win over Sri Lanka
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Pakistan Women signed off from their Sri Lanka tour with a four-wicket victory in the third and final T20 International at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Tuesday, denying the hosts a clean sweep in the series.

 

After opting to field first, Pakistan kept Sri Lanka Women to 113/6 in their 20 overs despite an encouraging start from the home side. Pakistan then reached 115/6 in 18.2 overs, completing the chase with 10 balls to spare.

 

The result gave Pakistan a consolation win after Sri Lanka had already wrapped up the three-match T20I series by taking the opening two games. Sri Lanka also won the preceding ODI series 2-1, completing victories in both white-ball contests on home soil.

 

Pakistan’s bowlers set up the win by pulling things back after Sri Lanka’s strong opening phase, before the batting unit finished the job to end the tour on a positive note.

 

Source: Pakistan Today

 

--Agencies 

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