Spill gates opened at Laxapana and Canyon reservoirs following heavy rainfall

Three spill gates of the Laxapana Reservoir and two spill gates of the Canyon Reservoir have been opened today (04), following continuous heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of hydroelectric power stations.

Engineers in charge of the reservoirs stated that the water level of the Laxapana Reservoir has risen significantly following the persistent rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Wimalasurendra Reservoir continues to spill over due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Reservoir engineers further stated that the opening of the spill gates at the Laxapana and Canyon reservoirs, together with the overflow of the Wimalasurendra Reservoir, has caused the water level of the Kelani River to rise.