Further consideration of intervening petitions in Suresh Sallay case postponed

The Court of Appeal today commenced consideration of several intervening petitions filed seeking permission to make submissions in relation to the petition filed by former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay, challenging his arrest and detention under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

During the proceedings, counsel appearing for the National Patriotic Movement and the Patriotic People's Movement (Deshapremi Janatha Vyaparaya), which filed the intervening petitions, presented their submissions before the court, said Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, the Court of Appeal postponed the further consideration of the intervening petitions until August 6.

The former head of the State Intelligence Service, Major General (Retired) Suresh Sallay was arrested by the CID on February 25 over allegations linked to the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings and remains in detention under a court order.