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Seat belt compliance period for vehicles using expressways extended by three months
Aug 04, 202603:05 PM
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Seat belt compliance period for vehicles using expressways extended by three months
Mobitel Inner

The government has decided to extend the deadline for installing seat belts in all passenger seats of vehicles travelling on expressways by a further three months, following requests from relevant stakeholders.

 

The extension was made through an amendment to the Motor Traffic (Highways) Regulations No. 2 of 2011, issued under Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2493/19 dated June 17, 2026.

 

Accordingly, the grace period granted for vehicles that were not originally fitted with seat belts by manufacturers has been extended until September 19, 2026. The previous deadline expired on June 19.

 

The mandatory requirement for all occupants of vehicles using expressways to wear seat belts was introduced under the Motor Traffic Act to reduce deaths caused by road accidents and minimize serious injuries.

 

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal submitted by the Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development to present the amended regulations to Parliament for approval.

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