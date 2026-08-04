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Pillayan further remanded in 2008 Batticaloa murder case
Aug 04, 202603:13 PM
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Pillayan further remanded in 2008 Batticaloa murder case
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Former State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, also known as Pillayan, has been further remanded until August 18 by the Batticaloa Magistrate’s Court in connection with a case involving five murders reported in 2008.

 

Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, who was arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, was produced before Batticaloa Magistrate A. Darshini through video conferencing during today’s proceedings.

 

He was produced as the third accused in a case filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over five killings that took place in different areas of the Batticaloa District in 2008. He is also implicated in a land dispute.

 

Two attorneys appeared on behalf of Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan during the hearing, while witnesses were also present in court.

 

The CID initiated investigations into the case based on information received regarding murders allegedly committed using T-56 assault rifles in 2008.

 

The CID named Chandrakanthan as a suspect in connection with several incidents, including the shooting deaths of two individuals, including a former police officer, near the Kallady Murugan Temple in Batticaloa in 2008; the shooting deaths of two persons on the main road in Kattankudy on May 22, 2008; and the shooting death of another individual by an armed group in Kothiyapulai, Vavunathivu, on the night of August 20, 2008.

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