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Cabinet approves purchase of 50 more low-floor buses
Aug 04, 202603:27 PM
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Cabinet approves purchase of 50 more low-floor buses
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The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the procurement of 50 additional comfortable low-floor buses to enhance passenger transport services in urban areas under the Public Transport System Modernization Programme.

 

The government stated that the 100 comfortable low-floor buses procured initially under the current Public Transport System Modernization Programme have already been imported into the country.

 

Considering the growing passenger demand and the strategic importance of Kandy, Galle and Jaffna as major regional transport and tourism hubs, the first phase of the Metro Bus Project has been planned for these cities with the aim of expanding modern public transport services beyond the Colombo Metropolitan Region.

 

Accordingly, the Cabinet has approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development to procure 50 additional low-floor buses with the aim of expanding the number of buses required for the operation of the Metro Bus fleet and the purchase will be made as a 50% re-order under the contract awarded on March 6, 2026 for the purchase of the initial 100 buses, in accordance with government procurement guidelines.

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