Schools in Kandy and Nuwara Eliya to reopen tomorrow

All government schools in the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts that were closed due to adverse weather conditions will reopen tomorrow, the Central Province Education Director announced.

The decision follows the improvement of weather conditions after heavy rainfall affected several areas in the two districts.

Schools were closed as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the adverse weather situation.

The Central Province Education Director said arrangements have been made for schools to resume normal academic activities from tomorrow.