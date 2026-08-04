header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
Man arrested over alleged trafficking of three Sri Lankans to Ethiopia
Aug 04, 202603:32 PM
Google NewsAdd on Google
Man arrested over alleged trafficking of three Sri Lankans to Ethiopia
Mobitel Inner

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a Sri Lankan national in connection with the alleged trafficking of three Sri Lankans to Ethiopia after falsely promising them employment opportunities in Canada.

 

The victims, residents of Kilinochchi aged between 25 and 27, were allegedly taken to Ethiopia via Dubai after being promised overseas employment. According to the CID, the suspect had collected around Rs. 6.4 million from the victims to arrange air tickets and visas.

 

Investigations revealed that the victims were later abducted by an organized criminal group operating in Ethiopia, which had demanded a ransom of USD 30,000 for the release of each person, according to the Police Media Division.

 

The alleged kidnappers had communicated the ransom demand to the victims’ relatives through the individual who arranged their travel, following which the families had reportedly paid more than Rs. 20 million.

 

The CID’s Human Trafficking, Smuggling and Maritime Crime Investigation Division commenced investigations following a complaint submitted through the Ministry of Defence on May 27, 2026. Assistance was provided by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Ethiopia and Ethiopian law enforcement authorities, the Police Media Division said.

 

The suspect, a resident of Kilinochchi who allegedly facilitated the victims’ overseas travel, was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

 

Meanwhile, Ethiopian authorities rescued the three Sri Lankan nationals and arrested four Pakistani nationals and an Ethiopian national suspected of involvement in the organized criminal operation.

 

The victims are being repatriated to Sri Lanka following inquiries conducted by officials of the Sri Lankan Embassy in Ethiopia.

 

The CID is continuing investigations to identify further links between the arrested suspect and the criminal network involved in the alleged human trafficking operation.

RelatedNews
Ethiopian security forces rescue three abducted Sri Lankans in joint operation

Ethiopian security forces rescue three abducted Sri Lankans in joint operation

Jun 08, 202603:47 PM
MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
Ex-MP warns proposed extension of judges' retirement age risks sparking youth unrest

Ex-MP warns proposed extension of judges' retirement age risks sparking youth unrest

Adverse weather claims eight lives, affects over 16,000 people islandwide

Adverse weather claims eight lives, affects over 16,000 people islandwide

Eight dead, over 11,000 affected by adverse weather Heavy rains expected after Thursday: Met. Dept.

Eight dead, over 11,000 affected by adverse weather Heavy rains expected after Thursday: Met. Dept.

Parliament heats up over judges’ retirement age 22A draft will be gazetted shortly: Justice Minister

Parliament heats up over judges’ retirement age 22A draft will be gazetted shortly: Justice Minister

“Chief Prelates did not oppose judicial reforms” Govt seeks to increase retirement age of all judges

“Chief Prelates did not oppose judicial reforms” Govt seeks to increase retirement age of all judges

Thai, Sri Lankan cultures celebrated at Thai festival 2026 held in Colombo

Thai, Sri Lankan cultures celebrated at Thai festival 2026 held in Colombo

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Lassana Flora