Man arrested over alleged trafficking of three Sri Lankans to Ethiopia

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a Sri Lankan national in connection with the alleged trafficking of three Sri Lankans to Ethiopia after falsely promising them employment opportunities in Canada.

The victims, residents of Kilinochchi aged between 25 and 27, were allegedly taken to Ethiopia via Dubai after being promised overseas employment. According to the CID, the suspect had collected around Rs. 6.4 million from the victims to arrange air tickets and visas.

Investigations revealed that the victims were later abducted by an organized criminal group operating in Ethiopia, which had demanded a ransom of USD 30,000 for the release of each person, according to the Police Media Division.

The alleged kidnappers had communicated the ransom demand to the victims’ relatives through the individual who arranged their travel, following which the families had reportedly paid more than Rs. 20 million.

The CID’s Human Trafficking, Smuggling and Maritime Crime Investigation Division commenced investigations following a complaint submitted through the Ministry of Defence on May 27, 2026. Assistance was provided by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Ethiopia and Ethiopian law enforcement authorities, the Police Media Division said.

The suspect, a resident of Kilinochchi who allegedly facilitated the victims’ overseas travel, was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian authorities rescued the three Sri Lankan nationals and arrested four Pakistani nationals and an Ethiopian national suspected of involvement in the organized criminal operation.

The victims are being repatriated to Sri Lanka following inquiries conducted by officials of the Sri Lankan Embassy in Ethiopia.

The CID is continuing investigations to identify further links between the arrested suspect and the criminal network involved in the alleged human trafficking operation.