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Youth arrested for attempting to bribe Teldeniya Police to secure release of suspect
Aug 04, 202603:50 PM
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Youth arrested for attempting to bribe Teldeniya Police to secure release of suspect
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A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to offer a Rs. 500,000 bribe to police officers at the Teldeniya Police Station to secure the release of a suspected drug trafficker.

 

The arrest was made following investigations into a suspect who was taken into custody by the Teldeniya Police on July 31 with 2 grams and 38 milligrams of Crystal Methamphetamine (‘Ice’) in his possession. The suspect was later produced before the Teldeniya Magistrate’s Court, which issued a detention order for further investigations, the Police Media Division stated.

 

Based on information uncovered during the investigation, police arrested another individual allegedly involved in drug trafficking in Kengalla, Kandy with 10 grams and 79 milligrams of ‘Ice’ in his possession.

 

Police said the arrested individual had attempted to prevent the second suspect from being produced before court by offering Rs. 500,000 to the Officer-in-Charge of the Teldeniya Police Station as a bribe.

 

The OIC, together with a team of officers, conducted a special operation and arrested the suspect while he was allegedly attempting to hand over the money at the police station.

 

Police recovered Rs. 500,000, consisting of one hundred Rs. 5,000 notes, from the suspect’s possession.

The suspect, a resident of Kengalla, will be investigated under the provisions of the Bribery Act.

 

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has been informed regarding further legal action, the Police Media Division.

 

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