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Chamari reaches career-best sixth position in T20I batting rankings
Aug 04, 202604:16 PM
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Chamari reaches career-best sixth position in T20I batting rankings
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A group of Sri Lanka players have been rewarded for their T20I series triumph over Pakistan by reaching new career-best ratings on the latest ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings.

 

Inspirational skipper Chamari Athapaththu hit 39 in the series opener and backed that up with 40 in the series-clinching victory in the second T20I, and the 36-year-old reached a new career-high rating by gaining one place to move to sixth on the list for T20I batters.

 

That rankings category is still headed by Australia opener Beth Mooney following her Player of the Tournament heroics during the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup, while Athapaththu's Sri Lankan teammate Imesha Dulani is also on the move following her maiden century against Pakistan.

 

Dulani smashed an unbeaten 101* for the Asian side in the series opener and jumps 33 spots to find a new career-best rating in 23rd place on the rankings for T20I batters.

 

There are also gains for a pair of Pakistan batters, with Muneeba Ali (up four rungs to 30th) rising to a new best rating and teammate Shawaal Zulfiqar jumping from outside the top 100 to 52nd following innings of 63 and 48 in the first two matches of the series.

 

It's a similar story on the updated ODI player rankings, with players from Sri Lanka and Pakistan both making gains following the completion of their series at the end of last month.

 

Sri Lanka won the series 2-1 following a comprehensive eight-wicket triumph in the series decider, with Player of the Series Harshitha Samarawickrama leading the way following her 173 runs across the three matches.

 

Harshitha contributed an unbeaten 73 in the decisive series finale and rose four spots to 13th on the updated list for ODI batters as a result.

 

Teammate Hasini Perera (up two spots to 35th) also made gains on this rankings list for ODI batters, with Pakistan duo Gull Feroza (up nine places to 45th) and Fatima Sana (up six slots to 56th) the big winners for the visitors.

 

Pakistan spinner Nashra Sandhu rises three spots to 10th on the rankings for ODI bowlers following her four scalps across the series, while Athapaththu (up one spot to 31st) and Kavisha Dilhari (up three rungs to 33rd) make gains from a Sri Lanka perspective.

 

Source: ICC

 

--Agencies  

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