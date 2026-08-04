header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
India gifts 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Sri Lanka for dengue control
Aug 04, 202604:54 PM
Google NewsAdd on Google
India gifts 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Sri Lanka for dengue control
Mobitel Inner

High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, today handed over 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Minister of Health and Mass Media of Sri Lanka, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, to support the country's ongoing efforts to combat the dengue outbreak.

 

The consignment has been provided as a gift from the Government and people of India to the Government and people of Sri Lanka, following a request from the Government of Sri Lanka. 

 

The consignment was supplied by the Indian company UPL Limited and reached Colombo within just two weeks of the request. This once again highlighted India's role as the first responder in times of crisis, the High Commission said in a statement.
 

Sri Lanka has recorded over 86,000 dengue cases in 2026, with the Western Province among the worst affected. The Technical Malathion will support the large-scale fogging and spraying operations being undertaken by Sri Lanka's health authorities to contain the spread of dengue.
 

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Sri Lanka in line with the priorities and requirements of the Government of Sri Lanka. 

 

He also expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Health and all Sri Lankan authorities for their cooperation and support in facilitating the supply of the consignment.
 

This initiative is another example of the close, people-centric partnership between India and Sri Lanka and reflects India's enduring commitment to its Neighbourhood First policy, the statement said.

 

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
Ex-MP warns proposed extension of judges' retirement age risks sparking youth unrest

Ex-MP warns proposed extension of judges' retirement age risks sparking youth unrest

Adverse weather claims eight lives, affects over 16,000 people islandwide

Adverse weather claims eight lives, affects over 16,000 people islandwide

Eight dead, over 11,000 affected by adverse weather Heavy rains expected after Thursday: Met. Dept.

Eight dead, over 11,000 affected by adverse weather Heavy rains expected after Thursday: Met. Dept.

Parliament heats up over judges’ retirement age 22A draft will be gazetted shortly: Justice Minister

Parliament heats up over judges’ retirement age 22A draft will be gazetted shortly: Justice Minister

“Chief Prelates did not oppose judicial reforms” Govt seeks to increase retirement age of all judges

“Chief Prelates did not oppose judicial reforms” Govt seeks to increase retirement age of all judges

Thai, Sri Lankan cultures celebrated at Thai festival 2026 held in Colombo

Thai, Sri Lankan cultures celebrated at Thai festival 2026 held in Colombo

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Lassana Flora