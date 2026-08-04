India gifts 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Sri Lanka for dengue control

High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, today handed over 500 litres of Technical Malathion to Minister of Health and Mass Media of Sri Lanka, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, to support the country's ongoing efforts to combat the dengue outbreak.

The consignment has been provided as a gift from the Government and people of India to the Government and people of Sri Lanka, following a request from the Government of Sri Lanka.

The consignment was supplied by the Indian company UPL Limited and reached Colombo within just two weeks of the request. This once again highlighted India's role as the first responder in times of crisis, the High Commission said in a statement.



Sri Lanka has recorded over 86,000 dengue cases in 2026, with the Western Province among the worst affected. The Technical Malathion will support the large-scale fogging and spraying operations being undertaken by Sri Lanka's health authorities to contain the spread of dengue.



Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting Sri Lanka in line with the priorities and requirements of the Government of Sri Lanka.

He also expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Health and all Sri Lankan authorities for their cooperation and support in facilitating the supply of the consignment.



This initiative is another example of the close, people-centric partnership between India and Sri Lanka and reflects India's enduring commitment to its Neighbourhood First policy, the statement said.