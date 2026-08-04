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Six dead, 4,000 affected in six districts due to adverse weather
Aug 04, 202604:57 PM
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Six dead, 4,000 affected in six districts due to adverse weather
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Six people have died, three others have been injured and one person remains missing due to adverse weather conditions prevailing across several parts of the country, according to the latest situation report issued by the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

 

The DMC said 4,088 people from 1,045 families in six districts have been affected by heavy rains, floods, and landslides reported since yesterday.

 

Nearly 500 families have been evacuated and relocated to 11 safe centres as authorities continue response and relief operations.

 

The Nuwara Eliya District has been the worst affected, with five deaths reported and more than 500 families impacted due to heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides, according to the DMC.

 

The DMC said district authorities and relevant agencies are continuing efforts to provide assistance to affected communities while closely monitoring the weather situation.

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