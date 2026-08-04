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Minister explains delay in filling vacant Prisons Commissioner General post
Aug 04, 202605:09 PM
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Minister explains delay in filling vacant Prisons Commissioner General post
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The ongoing investigation into the former Commissioner General of Prisons has delayed the appointment of a permanent official to the vacant post, Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said.

 

Responding to a question at the weekly Cabinet media briefing held today (04), Minister Jayatissa said a permanent Commissioner General of Prisons cannot be appointed until the investigation concerning the former official is concluded.

 

He said an officer has been appointed in an acting capacity to oversee the responsibilities of the position during this period.

 

The Minister said a decision on the future course of action would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

 

He said if the former Commissioner General is found guilty, a new Commissioner General could be appointed permanently. However, if he is cleared of the allegations, there would be a possibility of reinstating him to the position.

 

“An investigation is currently being conducted regarding the former Commissioner General of Prisons. While an investigation is underway, an acting official is appointed until a final decision is made. Once the investigation is completed, we can decide whether to reinstate him or appoint a new Commissioner General if he is found guilty,” Minister Jayatissa said.

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