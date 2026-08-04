India Test squad arrives in Sri Lanka for World Test Championship series

The Indian Test cricket team arrived in the island today (04) to take on Sri Lanka in a two-match series under the 2025–2027 World Test Championship.

The team arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at 3.50 p.m. on SriLankan Airlines flight UL 1144 from Mumbai, India. Officials of Sri Lanka Cricket were present at the airport to welcome the visiting team.

The first Test match of the series is scheduled to be played from August 15 to 19 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, while the second Test will be held from August 23 to 27 at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo.

The series is expected to be highly competitive, with both teams looking to strengthen their positions in the World Test Championship standings. India currently holds fifth place in the Test rankings, while Sri Lanka is placed sixth.

Sri Lanka Cricket has also arranged a practice match for the Indian team from August 7 to 9 at the NCC Ground in Colombo ahead of the Test series.