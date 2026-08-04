Gregory Lake’s spill gate opened amid adverse weather

The Nuwara Eliya Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has stated that the spill gate of Gregory Lake was opened this afternoon (04) following a rapid rise in the lake's water level due to the heavy rainfall experienced in the area.

Meanwhile, the Nuwara Eliya Municipal Council has temporarily suspended boating activities on the Gregory Lake as a safety precaution due to the severe weather and dense fog prevailing in the Nuwara Eliya area.

Police have also urged motorists travelling along the Nuwara Eliya-Badulla, Nuwara Eliya-Hatton, Nuwara Eliya-Kandy main roads, and Toppass-Labukele area, to exercise caution due the dense fog.