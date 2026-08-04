CCIB begins probe into SLPP General Secretary’s remarks on IGP

The Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) has commenced an investigation into remarks made by the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam concerning Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya.

Police said the investigation was launched on the instructions of the IGP, who directed the CCIB to probe the statement made by Kariyawasam.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday (03), the SLPP General Secretary alleged that the current government had placed police in a difficult position and claimed that three former Inspectors General of Police had faced adverse circumstances under the present administration.

Kariyawasam also urged the incumbent IGP to “serve the people instead of the government.”

Following the remarks, the IGP instructed the CID to launch an investigation into the statement.

According to reports, Kariyawasam is expected to be summoned to the CID in the coming days to provide a statement as part of the investigation.