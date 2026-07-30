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Charith Abeysinghe released after fulfilling bail conditions
Jul 30, 202604:33 PM
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Charith Abeysinghe released after fulfilling bail conditions
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Former Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Horana electorate organiser Charith Abeysinghe, who remained in remand custody after initially failing to meet his bail conditions, was released from prison today (30) following the fulfilment of the required conditions.

 

The Colombo Magistrate's Court on July 28 granted bail to three suspects, including former Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe's son, Attorney-at-Law Rakitha Rajapakshe, SJB Horana electorate organiser Charith Abeysinghe, and former Executive Director of Airport and Aviation Services Sri Lanka Limited Aruna Sri Warushahennadige, who had been remanded in custody in connection with an alleged Rs. 120 million bribery case.

 

The suspects are accused of allegedly accepting the 120 million bribe from the wife of alleged notorious  drug trafficker Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias "Harak Kata," in exchange for facilitating his removal from CID custody under a detention order and transferring him to a secure prison.

 

Following the bail order, Rakitha Rajapakshe and Aruna Sri Warushahennadige were released from custody after completing the required bail conditions.

 

However, suspect Charith Abeysinghe was taken back to prison custody as he was unable to satisfy his bail conditions.

 

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