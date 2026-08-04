Chief Prelates accepted explanation on judges’ retirement age amendment: Cabinet Spokesperson

Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa says he is not aware of a letter reportedly sent by the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu, Asgiri, and Ramanna Chapters to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressing opposition to the proposed constitutional amendment to extend the retirement age of judges.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing held today (04) at the Department of Government Information, Minister Jayatissa made the statement in response to a question regarding the proposed extension of judges’ retirement age.

The Minister said he and Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara met with the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu, Asgiri, and Ramanna Chapters yesterday (03) and briefed them on the proposed 22nd Constitutional Amendment.

He said the discussions focused on the government’s position regarding the amendment and the need to introduce reforms aimed at expediting the resolution of the country’s long-pending court cases.

According to Minister Jayatissa, the Chief Prelates did not express opposition to the proposed judicial reforms after being informed that the amendments would apply to all judges and were not intended to target any individual judge.

“I am not aware of any letter reportedly sent by the Chief Prelates,” Minister Jayatissa said.

He added that discussions with the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters lasted nearly an hour, during which the government’s proposals regarding the 22nd Constitutional Amendment and amendments to the Judicature Act were explained.

The Minister said the government’s primary objective was to reduce the backlog of cases and provide relief to the public by making the judicial process more efficient.

He noted that the Chief Prelate of the Malwathu Chapter had also highlighted the lengthy delays faced in legal proceedings, stating that he himself had been involved in a legal case that had continued for nearly 20 years.

Minister Jayatissa said the main concern raised by the Chief Prelates was whether the constitutional amendment was being introduced to benefit or target a particular judge.

He said the government clarified that the 22nd Constitutional Amendment would increase the retirement age of judges of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal, while amendments to the Judicature Act would extend the retirement age of judges serving in all courts, including District Courts.

Following these clarifications, the Chief Prelates accepted the explanation provided by the government, Minister Jayatissa said.

The Minister added that he and the Justice Minister are scheduled to meet the Chief Prelate of the Amarapura Chapter today (04).